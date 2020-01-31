Whatever happened to the ‘680’ area code: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday afternoon, a man named Tom called NewsChannel 9 with a simple question: “What happened to the 680 area code?”

If you recall, that area code was assigned as a second area code for Central New York. Nearly three years ago, state officials asked for the second area code after predictions that 315 would run out.

According to North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code 315 has no unused central office codes left.

Central office codes, also known as exchanges, are the fourth, fifth and sixth digits of a ten-digit telephone number.

By comparison, area code 680 has more than 700 unused codes available, the equivalent of more than seven-million phone numbers, according to NANPA.

There’s no one entity that keeps track of how many numbers there are. Numbers are assigned by the thousands to phone providers.

