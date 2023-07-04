SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fourth of July celebrates America’s birthday with good food and some time outdoors. But it’s also known for some good deals inside stores.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla takes a look at what’s being offered this year.

This July 4, the summer savings are popping with retailers slashing prices on everything from clothing to housewares to furniture.

“July fourth is a fantastic time to save in certain categories where I would focus as a shopper would be on those bigger ticket items for the home like mattresses, large appliances, large pieces of furniture. That’s where we’re going to see the most exciting discounts and the deepest deals,” said Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress – experts say today is the day for deep discounts online and in stores.

Tempur-Pedic with $500 off its temper-breeze line plus $300 in free accessories, and the PrimaSleep Wave memory foam mattress is down 31 percent on Amazon now $159 for the full size buyers giving it rave reviews as for those marked down fashion finds.

Macy’s slashing prices on summer clothes swimsuits for men and women starting as low as $14.99. And the Gap is offering up to 75 percent off on items already on sale and 50 percent off on shorts, tees and swimwear.

If you’re still looking to deck out your deck — retailers like Wayfair are offering big sales on outdoor furniture, with a four piece wicker set down $268 from $400 and an outdoor dining set for six is just under $840, down 67 percent.

Finally if you want to up your grilling game check out this the Royal Gourmet Barrel Grill, great for a big gathering. The cooking area fits 15 to 20 burgers plus it has a large warming rack. Regularly $160 dollars, it’s down to $109 at Wayfair.

“I would really urge consumers to be organized with your shopping list and try to stick to those lists and be mindful of avoiding any impulse shopping,” said Bodge.