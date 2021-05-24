What’s Going Around: Colds, allergies, strep throat and more

WHATS GOING AROUND — Pediatricians offices here in Central New York are off to a very busy start this week. Doctors are doing lots of COVID tests, but it turns out a lot of children have allergies and colds.
Pediatric Associates reports:
- COVID tests
- Colds
- Allergies
- Strep throats
- Fifths disease/rash on cheeks
In Liverpool:
- COVID tests
- Allergies
- Strep throat
- Stomach bug
- Ear infections/fever
Brighton Hill
- Strep throat
- Allergies
- Tick bites
As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments .