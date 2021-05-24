What’s Going Around: Colds, allergies, strep throat and more

WHATS GOING AROUND — Pediatricians offices here in Central New York are off to a very busy start this week. Doctors are doing lots of COVID tests, but it turns out a lot of children have allergies and colds.

Pediatric Associates reports:

  • COVID tests
  • Colds
  • Allergies
  • Strep throats
  • Fifths disease/rash on cheeks

In Liverpool:

  • COVID tests
  • Allergies
  • Strep throat
  • Stomach bug
  • Ear infections/fever

Brighton Hill

  • Strep throat
  • Allergies
  • Tick bites

As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments .

