What’s Going Around: Strep throat, colds, allergies and more

WHAT’S GOING AROUND — Reports from doctors have shown instances of different non- COVID-19 ilnesses, some of those including sore throats. In some cases, they are strep throat.
Brighton Hill pediatrics
- Strep
- Colds
- Ticks
Camillus
- Sore throats-some strep
- Ear infections
- Congestion
- Pneumonia
- 5ths disease
- Croup
Dracker
- Viral sore throats
- Stomach bug
- Rashes
Fulton urgent care
- Ticks
- Allergies
- Sport injuries
Pulaski/Carguello
- Allergies
- Rashes
This is the latest from local doctors offices. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments for these illnesses.