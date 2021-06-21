What’s Going Around: Strep throat, colds, allergies and more

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WHAT’S GOING AROUND — Reports from doctors have shown instances of different non- COVID-19 ilnesses, some of those including sore throats. In some cases, they are strep throat.


Brighton Hill pediatrics

  • Strep
  • Colds
  • Ticks

Camillus

  • Sore throats-some strep
  • Ear infections
  • Congestion
  • Pneumonia
  • 5ths disease
  • Croup

Dracker

  • Viral sore throats
  • Stomach bug
  • Rashes

Fulton urgent care

  • Ticks
  • Allergies
  • Sport injuries

Pulaski/Carguello

  • Allergies
  • Rashes

This is the latest from local doctors offices. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments for these illnesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area