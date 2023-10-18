LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll be getting your holiday pajamas ready before you know it because Lights on the Lake just reminded us that they’ll be back for their 34th season.

You can drive through the exhibit, sponsored by Wegmans, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly, beginning Nov. 13 through Jan. 12, 2024.

Admission to Lights on the Lake is $10 per car on Monday through Thursday and $20 per car Friday through Sunday.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. You can do so HERE.

A limited number of discounted advance sale tickets will be available for purchase HERE by using the code LOLSANTA. The tickets are $5 per vehicle for Monday through Thursday and $15 per vehicle from Friday through Sunday.

What’s new this year?

A new pickle ball display will showcase Santa and Mrs. Claus playing pickle ball against some elves

13 trees will be newly wrapped with lights, in different colors and styles throughout the show

Once again, the exhibit will be extended for an additional five days. From Jan. 8 through 12, visitors will have that extra time to wish a farewell to the holidays while also going at a discounted rate. The price drops down to $5 a car at this time

Lights on the Lake dates:

October 18: Tickets go on sale at HERE Use code LOLSANTA for discounted rates

November 13: Charity Drive-Thru – Applications due by 11/4/21

November 14: Doggy Drive-Thru for HumaneNY

November 15: Salute the Troops Night

November 19: Lights on the Lake 5K

January 7: Last Night at Lights on the Lake Regular Season

January 8-12: Charity Nights Lights on the Lake Giveback Applications due by Nov. 3, 2023



Lights on the Lake entry are in the Wegmans Landing section of Onondaga Lake Park, which is accessed via Route 370 in Liverpool. For ticketing information, you can call Galaxy Media at (315) 471-9597. For general information, call Onondaga Lake Park at (315) 453-6712 or visit their website.

“We are so proud to continue our partnership with Onondaga County,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, COO of Galaxy Media. “This is a great family tradition that thousands from our community enjoy. We love being a part of an event that allows families to make memories each year!”