What’s happening in Central New York this weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — There are several different events happening this upcoming weekend in Central New York.

“The Wolves” will be performed on stage from now until February 22.

Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama take the audience into the huddle of a teen soccer team.

They have recreated a playing field in the Arthur Storch Theatre for this new work from playwright Sarah DeLappe.

For a list of all the scheduled performances, click here.

Another event that is happening this weekend is the January Jazz Fest.

The January Jazz Fest consists of ten hours of continuous music that is spread over four levels of Mohegan Manor.

There will also be a jazz brunch available. Australian vocalist Olivia Chindamo will headline the event.

They will get the event started on Sunday around 11 a.m. in Baldwinsville. For ticket information, click here.

The 24th annual CNY Brewfest will bring over 100 breweries together under one roof this weekend.

Two sessions will be hosted on Saturday and the event has added a Friday night VIP session for the first time.

The event will be at the State Fair Horticulture Building. For ticket information, click here.

Manilus Art Cinema will continue its run of National Theatre Live classics.

The classic that will be performed this weekend is Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons,” which features Sally Field and Bill Pullman.

This event will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

