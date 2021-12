What’s open in Syracuse this holiday weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for some last minute groceries or some family entertainment this weekend? Many places will have altered hours this holiday weekend, so we’ve created a list of some places that are open, and when.

Grocery Stores

Looking to refill that eggnog? Here’s what the hours of some grocery stores are this weekend:

Wegmans: Closed December 24 at 6 p.m. to December 26 at 6 a.m.

Tops Friendly Markets: Closed December 24 at 7 p.m. to December 26 at 6 a.m.

Price Chopper: Closed December 24 at 6 p.m. to December 26 at 6 a.m.

ALDI: Closed December 24 at 4 p.m. to December 26 at 9 a.m.

Retail Stores

Target: Closed December 24 at 8 p.m. to December 26 at 7 a.m.

Walmart: Closed December 24 at 6 p.m. to December 26 at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., depending on location

Best Buy: Closed December 24 at 7 p.m. to December 26 at 10 a.m.

Kohl’s: Closed December 24 at 6 p.m. to December 26 at 10 a.m.

Entertainment

Destiny USA

Destiny USA offices will be closed on Christmas Day, but there are some stores within the mall that will still be open. The mall will also have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on December 26.

Koto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi: Open December 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TGI Friday’s: Open December 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dave and Buster’s: Open December 25 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Regal Cinemas: Opens December 25 at 12 p.m.

The Movie Tavern

The Movie Tavern Syracuse, located at 180 Township Blvd., will be open this weekend. Screen times can be found on their website.

Lights on the Lake

Wegmans Lights on the Lake at Onondaga Lake Park is open this weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advanced and are available online.

Clinton Square Ice Rink

Clinton Square Ice Rink is open on December 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on December 25. They are open on December 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SkiCNY: Song and Labrador Mountain

Snow enthusiasts and ski resorts have patiently been waiting for snow this winter. This December 25, both Song and Labrador Mountain will be closed.

On Friday, December 24, Song Mountain in Tully, N.Y. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A report on conditions and what trails are open is available on their website. They will also be open on December 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Labrador Mountain, in Truxton, N.Y., is closed December 24. They may be open on December 26, so we recommend checking their Labrador Resort page.