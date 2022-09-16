MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A Cornell Professor says New York should have a decent Fall foliage for 2022.

Arthur DeGaetano, professor for Earth and Atmospheric Science at Cornell University, says there are several different things that go in to how bright and how long the foliage lasts, like how much rain we get.

“In our area it’s kind of a mix,” said DeGaetano. “The further south you go down into Ithaca and the further west you go out toward Geneva and things like that, they’ve been seeing much drier conditions over the Summer and what I would say, there is that probably stresses the trees a bit.”

DeGaetano says this means the color of the leaves could change a little sooner and the North County is looking a little more promising for foliage.

“They’ve done pretty well with rainfall this Summer so I don’t think the drought conditions are going to affect the leaves as much,” DeGaetano continues.

He predicts the prime leaf viewing season for the North Country to be the weekend of September 24 and 25, and after that. He says the Southern Tier and Ithaca area will see the leaves change a little later.

“Probably more along the lines of Columbus Day weekend or the middle of October is primarily the prime leaf peeping season, and again that’s where it was dryer and it might be a bit earlier than that so you know, maybe around the 8th 9th or 10th,” DeGaetano says.