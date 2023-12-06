CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As Christmas draws nearer, you still may want to take the kids to see Santa so they can tell him what they want for Christmas.

NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of when and where you can drop by to see St. Nicholas in Central New York.

Destiny USA

From now until Christmas Day, Santa will be at Destiny USA at the center atrium on the Commons level by Finish Line and DSW. It is strongly encouraged that you make a reservation to see Santa, but walkups will be accepted as availability allows throughout the day.

You can see the schedule of when Santa will be available at the mall and make a reservation HERE.

Chuck Hafner’s Farmers Market and Garden Center

If you still need to pick up a Christmas tree, you can do so at Chuck Hafner’s and stop by to visit Santa as well.

He will be there on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If we are missing any appearances of Jolly Saint Nick that you know of, please let us know below: