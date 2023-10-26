CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On Halloween night, young vampires, ghosts, and witches will be trick-or-treating door to door.

Before the kids get ready to give a fright or a sight and score lots of candy, parents probably want to know when trick-or-treating will happen in their town, village, or city.

NewsChannel 9 is here to help with the following list of Central New York towns, villages, and cities trick-or-treat schedules and events.

Auburn

Halloween Home Run at Falcon Park: Sunday, Oct. 29 (2-5 p.m.)

Baldwinsville

Halloween (around 6-8 p.m.)

Camillus

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Cazenovia

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Central Square

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Chittenango

Cicero

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Clay

Cortland

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

DeWitt

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

East Syracuse

Youth Halloween Party at the Village building: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Elbridge

4th Annual Pumpkin Walk: Saturday, Oct. 28 (6:30-8 p.m.)

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Fayetteville

Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)

Fulton

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Jamesville

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

LaFayette

Optimist Halloween Party at Stafford Park: Friday, Oct. 27 (6:30-8:00 p.m.)

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Liverpool

Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)

Manlius

Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)

Minoa

Halloween Party-Station 1: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (6-8:00 p.m.)

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

North Syracuse

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Pompey

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Skaneateles

Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)

Syracuse