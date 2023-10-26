CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On Halloween night, young vampires, ghosts, and witches will be trick-or-treating door to door.
Before the kids get ready to give a fright or a sight and score lots of candy, parents probably want to know when trick-or-treating will happen in their town, village, or city.
NewsChannel 9 is here to help with the following list of Central New York towns, villages, and cities trick-or-treat schedules and events.
Auburn
- Halloween Home Run at Falcon Park: Sunday, Oct. 29 (2-5 p.m.)
Baldwinsville
- Halloween (around 6-8 p.m.)
Camillus
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Cazenovia
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Central Square
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Chittenango
- Halloween Fun Day: Saturday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Trick-or-Treating: Saturday, Oct. 28 (12-2 p.m.)
Cicero
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Clay
- Family Yoga Boo!: Saturday, Oct. 28 (10-11 a.m.)
- Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)
Cortland
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
DeWitt
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
East Syracuse
- Youth Halloween Party at the Village building: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
Elbridge
- 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk: Saturday, Oct. 28 (6:30-8 p.m.)
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
Fayetteville
- Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)
Fulton
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
Jamesville
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
LaFayette
- Optimist Halloween Party at Stafford Park: Friday, Oct. 27 (6:30-8:00 p.m.)
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
Liverpool
- Halloween: (around 5-8 p.m.)
Manlius
- Halloween: (around 6-8 p.m.)
Minoa
- Halloween Party-Station 1: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (6-8:00 p.m.)
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
North Syracuse
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Pompey
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Skaneateles
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
Syracuse
- Halloween (around 5-8 p.m.)
- Trick-or-Treating at Destiny USA