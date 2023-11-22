CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As we get closer to Christmas, Central New York will begin to host tree lighting celebrations.

For people who want to get into the Christmas spirit, NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of tree lightings happening around the region.

Christmas Tree Lightings in CNY

Oswego

Tree Lighting Celebration & Fireworks (Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.)

The City of Oswego will be hosting much more than just a tree lighting ceremony as Santa will be visiting City Hall at 3 p.m. There will also be horse carriage rides downtown, train rides, vendors and other activities.

An ice carving demonstration will also go on from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a live stage show will go on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tree will then be lit at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks show from the Pedestrian Bridge over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse

“Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting 2023 (Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.)

The City of Syracuse will be hosting its tree-lighting event starting at 6 p.m. in Clinton Square with performances from Sydney Irving and TrumpTight315 with the tree lighting set to happen at roughly 7 p.m.

95X’s Marty and Shannon will be returning to host this year’s event.

Rome

Tree of Lights 2023 in Rome (Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.)

The Tree of Lights ceremony this year will take place at Rome Health. The event will start with a reception at 6:30 p.m. honoring the employees of the Rome Health Women’s Imaging Center. The tree lighting will start at 7 p.m. in front of the hospital.

Donations for the Tree of Lights can be made HERE. All money donated goes to the Rome Twigs for the purchase of hospital equipment.

Watertown

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony (Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.)

The City of Watertown will be hosting its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1.

The lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The parade will then happen right after the tree lighting. It will go down Washington Street from Green Street to Stone Street. Viewers can enjoy the parade on either side of Washington Street.

And new this year, people can enjoy a laser light show that will be happening on the Sterling Street side of City Hall after the parade has finished.

If there are any tree lighting events that we are missing, please let us know below: