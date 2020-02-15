When the new XFL debuts on NewsChannel 9, a North Syracuse native will be calling the shots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the new XFL debuts Saturday on ABC/NewsChannel 9, an OCC and SU alum, Bill Bonnell, will be calling the shots of the broadcast .

Bonnell, who grew up in North Syracuse, is a coordinating producer for ESPN.

He was last home when he worked ESPN on ABC’s coverage of the SU/Clemson game in September.

His big season continued, working the Rose Bowl and National Championship games.

Now that the NFL and college football season are over, this time of year is when Bill Bonnell enjoys his off-season.

Not this year.

Bonnell is in Washington, D.C. leading ESPN’s coverage of the new season of the XFL.