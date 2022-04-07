CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Spring is an exciting time for fisherman, especially along Scriba Creek where, starting May 1, is home to a plentiful supply of Walleye.

However, that May 1 date is still close to three weeks in the future so until then it’s illegal to fish for Walleye, but to the shock of fisherman in Constantia, not everyone is following that rule.

Last Saturday a group of Native Americans from the Saint Regis nation out of Canada came to Scriba Creek in the town on Constantia NY and started to fish for walleye.

They were approached by DEC Econ officers and the fish were confiscated. When DEC officers called headquarters they were told to give the fish back to the fisherman.

On Tuesday the incident occurred again NYS police and NYS DEC were called in and and at that time no action was taken and DEC was told to stand down to defuse the situation. DEC released a statement earlier tonight:

This past week, DEC staff and Environmental Conservation Police Officers responded to events involving people fishing for walleye at DEC’s Oneida Fish Hatchery and nearby Scriba Creek during the walleye spawning run.

DEC takes seriously our responsibility to enforce New York’s environmental laws, ensure protection, conservation, and sustainable management of fish and wildlife, and values our partnerships with Indigenous Nations and the angling community to sustainably manage these resources. To protect this resource, New York State Environmental Conservation Law prohibits walleye fishing from March 15 until May 1. During this time, walleye are concentrated in certain streams and vulnerable to over-harvest. Similarly, Indigenous Nations have their own teachings regarding sustainable harvest practices, and we share mutual concerns in preserving wildlife.

DEC recognizes the importance of walleye as a subsistence and cultural resource for Indigenous Nations, and is actively consulting with the leadership of the nine State-Recognized Indigenous Nations to advance our shared conservation objectives.

ON BACKGROUND

DEC’s investigation of recent events at the hatchery is ongoing. To protect health, safety, and the spawning population, DEC is temporarily closing access to the hatchery and spawning sites and asks that the public respect these closures to help sustain the fishery.

Jim Harris a fisherman in Constantia, said its not only illegal but can harm the creeks ecosystem as well.

“The frustrating part of it is they’re walking around on the eggs in here that have already been laid, and they’re crushing future fish,” he said.

His brother, Tim Harris, said what is most frustrating to him is that it sets a poor example for the next generation of fisherman.

“Waiting through the Creek, spear and fish. You have families with kids that are getting the wrong idea of how they’re supposed to do things,” he said, “We’re raising future generations to teach them right and wrong. When this is closed, it should be close to everybody.”