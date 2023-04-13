TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Another day of beautiful weather in Central New York had some heading to Chuck Hafner’s Farmers Market and Garden Center to start this year’s garden early.

But Nursery Manager Marie Paterson was warning customers that while the sunshine is welcomed, it’s fleeting and frost is likely still on the way next week.

“The key is looking at where your landscape is now and trying to stick with plants that are in a similar stage,” Marie Paterson, Chuck Hafner’s Nursery Manager

If you are itching to buy and plant right now, trees and shrubs are your safest bet. Paterson says it’s still too early to plant any annual flowers or vegetables in the ground.

But if you want to get a head start on the growing season, Paterson says you can start the plants in a pot and bring them inside when temperatures drop.

“Keep them on your deck, a nice warm spot in the sun. When we’re gonna get cold temps you can put them inside for just a little bit overnight,” Marie Paterson, Chuck Hafner’s Nursery Manager

If the plants are already in the ground you should cover them with a sheet or tarp to try and avoid any damage from the frost.

If you’re not sure what to do for a specific plant, Paterson says to give them a call at Chuck Hafner’s or look on the plant’s label for instructions. A general rule of thumb for planting annuals and vegetables: wait until Mother’s Day.