When to watch the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- The last lunar eclipse Central New York saw was back in May 2021. Six months later, we have another shot!

On November 19, a partial lunar eclipse, lasting more than 3 hours, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries and it will coincide with a full moon.

According to NASA, the event will begin a little after 2 a.m. along the East Coast on Friday. Peak eclipse will be at approximately 4 a.m. Earth’s shadow will cover about 98% of the moon, giving it a copper-like hue.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need any special equipment to view the (partial) lunar eclipse.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect and when from NASA…

When and what can I expect to observe?

All times are on the morning of Friday, November 20, 2021.

1:02 Penumbral eclipse begins The moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. The moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle. 2:19 Partial eclipse begins The moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra and the partial eclipse begins. To the naked eye, as the Moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the moon inside the umbra will appear very dark. 3:45 Red color becomes visible More than 95% of the moon’s disk is in the umbra and the moon will appear red. The color might be easier to see in binoculars or a telescope. Using a camera on a tripod with exposures of several seconds will bring out the color, at the expense of overexposing the lit part of the moon. 4:03 Eclipse peak The peak of the eclipse occurs at 4:03 EST. This is the best time to see the red color. 4:20 Red color no longer visible The redness fades as less than 95% of the moon is in the Earth’s umbra. It appears that a bite is taken out of the opposite side of the Moon from earlier. 5:47 Partial eclipse ends The whole moon is in Earth’s penumbra, but again, the dimming is subtle. 7:04 Penumbral eclipse ends The eclipse is over. TABLE CREDIT TO NASA

If it happens to be cloudy, which in November, often it is, you can view it online here.

A total lunar eclipse is when the inner part of the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon, turning the moon red.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the sun, Earth, and moon aren’t totally lined up. The result looks like the shadow takes a bite out of the moon.

A penumbral lunar eclipse may be the least interesting type. This is when only the lighter, outer part of the earth’s shadow falls on the moon’s face. It is a very subtle change; only very observant eyes will notice a slight shading on the moon’s surface.