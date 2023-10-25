SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you think our recent weekend weather here in Central New York has been lousy, you’re not wrong.

The past three weekends in a row have featured at least some rainfall in Syracuse.

The last time we had a completely rain-free weekend was all the way back on September 30–October 1.

To find two consecutive dry weekends in Syracuse, you have to go all the way back to May 27–28 and June 3–4.

Will this be the fourth wet weekend in a row?

Unfortunately if you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather once again is not looking the best.

Luckily, there does look to be plenty of rain-free time on Saturday, albeit with a few scattered showers to dodge as a cold front crosses through the region, especially the first half of the day.

Sunday looks like the wetter of the upcoming weekend days. With the aforementioned cold front to our east, another area of low pressure will ride along an approaching warm front in our direction. This will expand our precipitation coverage for the second half of the weekend.

Our temperatures also look to turn much cooler as well. After starting the weekend in the mid-60s, we end up only around 50 by Sunday.