When will Destiny USA be open on Black Friday?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Friday deals are already available on many websites, but for those who will be heading out to Destiny USA on Black Friday, the mall will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 27, and stay open until 9:30 p.m. The shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Saturday, November 28, Destiny will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Sunday, November 29, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of Destiny USA’s holiday hours and click here for Destiny USA’s Black Friday hour-by-hour opening guide.

On Black Friday, select stores will be opening even earlier. Anchor store hours are listed below: