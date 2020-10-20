When will fans be able to be back in the Dome?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he would very much like to have a plan that would allow some fans back into the Dome for games at some point.

McMahon says the county is talking with the state to bring some students back to the Dome if there is a good rate of testing among the students.

McMahon said, “Between 3,000 to 5,000 ]students and you would have the students sitting by where they live. So you would have them distance, you would have them, if Ernie Davis Hall sits in one section, why would that make sense because that makes sense because they already live together.”

There is no indication yet of where the state stands on the idea.