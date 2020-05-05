When will malls in Central New York reopen?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As some hospitals gear up to reopen, mall owners are also working on their reopening plans.

It has been nearly two months since Destiny USA shut down all but a few outlets and stores. Destiny is the largest mall in New York State, but their parking lots have been empty for weeks.

As we begin to develop a restart plan in Central New York, when will this mall open its doors?

According to a spokesperson for Pyramid Group, owners of Destiny, they are cautiously optimistic about opening as we continue to see the numbers regarding COVID-19 go down in New York State.

“During this time, we are finalizing plans for implementing a comprehensive range of safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, all designed to make our facilities as safe as possible for our employees, tenants, shoppers and guests,” said the spokesperson, Aiden McGuire.

Now, when that time will be has yet to be determined.

The governor is calling for any regions “Phase 1” of opening to be construction, manufacturing and select retail curbside pickup.

Retail stores won’t open until Phase 2, according to the governor.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has made it clear that he believes this county will be ready to start at least Phase 1 on May 15.

It is important to note that the mall is a major source of sales tax revenue for Syracuse and Onondaga County.

We will not wait to see when it will reopen.