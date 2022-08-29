(WSYR-TV)– Gas prices across New York are remaining slightly higher than the national average, but New York is on the verge of finally getting below the $4 mark.

The national average of gasoline is now $3.85, down $0.05 from August 22. New York’s average is now $4.14 down $0.11 from August 22.

On August 29, 2021, the average for a gallon of gas was $3.23.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $4.23, down $0.10 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $4.27 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.19 (down 11 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.09 (down 12 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.27 (down 16 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.26 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.23 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.40 (down 10 cents from last week

AAA warns that the peak of hurricane season is coming and these storms could affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.