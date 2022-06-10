SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – As nice Friday with sunshine but showers are still in the forecast for the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A pretty quiet night in store for Central New York. Clouds are on the increase, but it remains dry.

It is another comfortable night for sleeping as temperatures drop into the 50s.

SATURDAY:

What about the weekend weather? Our shower chances continue to look low for Saturday as low-pressure tracks well to our south. There could be a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon just from heating of the day, but most should start the weekend dry. It is another seasonable day with temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

The better chance for showers and storms looks to come on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure and cold front drops out of the Great Lakes and heads toward us. While the best chance for precipitation is in the afternoon Sunday there could be some showers as early as the morning.

NEXT WEEKEND:

The cold front moves through the region Sunday night and we are set up nicely early next week with sunshine and dry weather. There is a warming trend in store as 70s will give way to low 80s by midweek!