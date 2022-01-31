Where and when to pick up your free N95 masks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the free COVID-19 test kits begin to arrive in people’s mailboxes, the federal government is dishing out more supplies — this time, it’s free N95 masks.

Four hundred million masks will be distributed through local pharmacies and grocery stores across the U.S., and some places already have them in hand.

But when can you get your share of masks and where?

Well, it depends on each store and each location, but wherever you go, it’s three masks per customer.

As #COVID19 tests arrive in your 📬, the federal govt. is dishing out more supplies.



This time 400 million free N95 masks, but you'll have to head to your local grocery store or pharmacy for these.



Tune into @NewsChannel9 11 at 11pm to find out where and when to go in CNY. pic.twitter.com/W0X34jIyUY — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) February 1, 2022

Participating stores are enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is a partnership between retail pharmacies and the federal government that helps to get COVID-19 supplies like vaccines and masks out to the public quicker.

The following stores are participating in CNY:

CVS According to a CVS spokesperson, inventory has already started to arrive at some locations but will continue on a rolling basis at the nearly 10,000 locations where vaccines are being administered.

Rite-Aid According to a Rite-Aid spokesperson, masks will be available at all of their locations and they anticipate they will be available in-store this week.

Wal-Mart According to a Wal-Mart spokesperson, masks will be available in more than 5,000 Wal-Marts and Sam’s Clubs by the second week of February.

Walgreens According to a Walgreens spokesperson, masks have arrived at some locations already and more will be coming on a rolling basis over the coming days and weeks. You can check if the Walgreens near you have masks here.

Tops Markets According to a Tops Markets spokesperson, Tops signed up to be a part of the federal distribution but has no details on the distribution at this time.

Price Chopper According to a Price Chopper spokesperson, they are still waiting for the masks to arrive in their warehouse and don’t have a plan for distribution yet.



A spokesperson for Kinney Drugs tells NewsChannel 9 they were not included in the federal distribution and there’s no word from Wegmans yet on whether they are participating.

The bottom line is, it’s best to check at the front door or the pharmacy window next time you’re out shopping.