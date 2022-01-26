Where are new electric car stations going to be in the City of Oswego?

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday the installation of six new electric car charging stations throughout the City of Oswego.

Where will the charging stations go?

The project will spread these charging stations across five different sites:

Two locations in Breitbeck Park

Crisafulli Ice Rink

Fort Ontario Swimming Pool

Somewhere along West Second Street

You can see the general location where Mayor Barlow reports these stations will be built on the map below.

Five of these new stations will be level 2 stations, meaning that the vehicles will charge faster and will be free for public use. The sixth station, a level 3 station, will allow cars to fully charge between 30 and 45 minutes and is a joint project between the City of Oswego and New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). This station will be somewhere on West Second Street.

How are these stations being paid for?

The total cost of the charging stations to the city is around $150,000, but the City of Oswego will use NYSERDA energy incentives to cover much of the cost. The remaining balance of $23,000 will be fully covered by a donation from OMNI Renewables. Michael Francis, President of OMNI Renewables said, “with the City of Oswego’s long-term commitment to upstate New York Community solar projects, we are excited to make this donation for its use towards the purchase and installation of the electric vehicle charging stations located around the city.”

These charging stations are scheduled to be installed this week in partnership with Livingston Energy Group and will open in April 2022.