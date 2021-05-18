Where can fully vaccinated people shop without a mask in Central New York?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York prepares to adopt the CDC mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated on Wednesday, May 19, many Central New York businesses are changing their own policies for customers and staff.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to several businesses to learn of the changes.

Many stores will be following along with the state’s and CDC’s new mask policy for fully vaccinated folks. Those stores in Central New York include:

Trader Joe’s

Price Chopper

Walmart

Target

Kinney Drugs

Costco

Starbucks

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Best Buy

Kohl’s

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, Price Chopper says they will switch from requiring face coverings for all to “recommending” face masks for customers, including those who are vaccinated.

In states that have adopted the CDC recommendation and changed the face covering requirement for vaccinated people, we will go from requiring face coverings to recommending face coverings for customers. Because they interact with each other and thousands of customers each day and their safety remain our top priority, our teammates will be expected to continue always wearing face coverings. Price Chopper Statement

This is similar to Trader Joe’s policy, which still requires its employees to wear a mask while on the job.

Two other Central New York grocery stores that are working on updating their policies are Wegmans and Top’s Supermarkets. A spokesperson for both say there are no updates at this time.

Wegman’s spokespersons says an update should come “later in the week.”

With all of this in mind, some shoppers say they’re still going to keep the mask on.

“If I’m going out without a mask, there’s no way for me to know who in the store, for example, is vaccinated or not,” said Gokul Samudrala.

I probably will shop with a mask because putting my faith in other people right now is a little scary. Denise Vacco, Shopper

Others who are vaccinated feel comfortable ditching their mask and are ready to get back to life without them.

I think it just gives us a sense of normal life cause we haven’t had no masks for over a year. So, I think it’s just going to make everything better from every day life, grocery stores, going outside, working out, I just think it’s going to be an overall better lifestyle for people Josh Miller

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the Syracuse Hancock Airport and the spokesperson there says the mask requirements will remain the same.

TSA extended their mask policy through September, 13, 2021.