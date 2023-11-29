CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — “Call me when you wanna get” tickets to see Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in the movie theaters! If you didn’t get an opportunity to see one of the most successful tours of the year, now’s your chance.

Beyoncé fans — or the “Beyhive” can see the Renaissance tour in select movie theaters around the United States. After Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” movie was a wild success, Beyoncé is doing the same, releasing a film version of her Renaissance concert for all fans to see.

Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year.

“A film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of the Renaissance world tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, beyoncé’s renaissance world tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans,” stated Beyoncéfilm.com.

The movie opens in Central New York theaters on Thursday, Nov. 29, and is showing in Regal Cinemas, Movie Tavern, AMC and more.

If you want to suit up with your crew and get “cozy” and tell the other moviegoers to “move out the way” as you walk into theaters, here’s where you can do that

Central New York Movie Theaters Showing “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”

Regal Movies is offering multiple showings of the Renaissance Tour, with showings ranging from 7 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.

Movie Tavern Syracuse is also offering multiple showings of Renaissance Tour, and even better, the theater is offering a SuperScreenDLX showing of the movie featuring a Dolby Atmos sound experience.

For the Nov. 30 movie showing, Bey-fans will receive a free Beyoncé mini-poster (while supplies last), photos with Beyoncé-inspired backdrops, and the option to purchase Beyoncé-themed cocktails, like “One of One Lemonade.”

Skaneateles and Auburn moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at Auburn Movieplex 10, with a showing at 7 p.m.

Oswego moviegoers can go to Oswego 7 movie theater for different showings of the Renaissance Tour.

Oneida moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at Movieplex Cinema with one showing at 7 p.m. on opening night.

Ithaca moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at Regal Ithaca Mall, which offers multiple showings.

New Hartford moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at the Marquee Cinema with multiple different showings per night.

If you’re an Ithaca moviegoer looking for a smaller theater to watch the Renaissance Tour, Cinemapolis is offering select showings.

Binghamton moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at Regal Cinemas with multiple different showings per night.

Watertown and North Country moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at Regal Cinemas with multiple different showings per night.

North Country moviegoers can see the Renaissance Tour at The Strand Theatre with multiple different showings throughout the week.