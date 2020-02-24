Where can you find a Lenten Fish Fry?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season, and many give up eating meat and poultry on Fridays until Easter.

Many churches and community organizations host fish fries during Lent as a fundraiser and to provide a tasty fish dinner to the faithful.

We’ve compiled a list of fish fries in the Syracuse area.

If we missed your organization, please send us the details to thewebunit@localsyr.com

American Legion Post 141

109 Fayette Street Manlius

Fridays through Lent

5:00 pm-8:30 pm

Cost is $11:00

Eat in or to go orders

315-692-4426

Cicero American Legion James Harvey Spire Post 787

5575 Legionnaire Drive, Cicero

Fridays Year Round

12:00 pm –8:00 pm

Eat in or take out

315-699-0786

Christ Church

407 E Seneca St Manlius

4:00 pm-7:00 pm Fridays during Lent including Good Friday

Cost is $12

Eat in or take out

Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department

5476 Trenton Road Deerfield, NY

Fridays through 4/17

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Seafood dinners include haddock, shrimp, clams, and scallops.

Eat in or to go

315-733-FISH

Fairmount Fire Department

4611 W Genesee Street Syracuse, NY

Ash Wednesday 2/26 and Fridays through Lent

4:00 pm-7:00 pm or until sold out

fairmountfire@cnymail.com

315-487-5811

Hastings Fire Department

1994 Us Rt. 11 Hastings

Fridays from 2/28 through 4/3

4:30 pm -7:00 pm

Fish, scallop, clam, and chicken nugget dinners

Eat in or take out

315-652-7592

Nedrow Fire Department

6505 S Salina St Nedrow

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm or until sold out

Fridays through 4/10

Eat in or take out

Oswego Elks

132 W. 5th Street Oswego

Fridays through 4/10

Menu and prices here

315-343-1660

oswegoelks271@gmail.com

St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity

406 Court Street Syracuse

Parish Center

Baked Fish Dinners

4:00 pm- 7:00 pm

Fridays through 4/2

St. Rose of Lima School

411 South Main Street North Syracuse

School cafeteria

4:00 pm –6:30 pm

Ash Wednesday and Fridays through 4/10

Large fish dinner $11

315-458-0283 or e-mail strose@syrdio.org.

St. Margaret’s School

201 Roxboro Road Mattydale

Every Friday during lent from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

St. Mary’s

47 Syracuse Street Baldwinsville

Academy Cafeteria

5:00 pm-7:00 pm Fridays through 4/3

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

900 Vine St. Liverpool

4:30 pm- 6:00 pm Fridays through 4/3

Take out available

Adults $12

Seniors $11

6-12 $11

5 and under $5

More info click here

St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament

Blessed Sacrament Cafeteria, 3129 James St. Syracuse

4:30 pm-7:00 pm Ash Wednesday and Fridays through 4/3

Eat in or take out

South Shore Association of Oneida Lake

6690 South Bay Road Cicero

Fridays Noon- 8:00 pm

Eat in or take out

(315) 699-8149

Click here for menu

Valley American Legion Son’s of the American Legion Post 1468

110 Academy St. in Syracuse

Every Friday during through 4/10

4:00 pm until everything is gone

Cost is $12

Find a fish fry near you with this interactive map.