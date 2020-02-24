Where can you find a Lenten Fish Fry?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season, and many give up eating meat and poultry on Fridays until Easter.
Many churches and community organizations host fish fries during Lent as a fundraiser and to provide a tasty fish dinner to the faithful.
We’ve compiled a list of fish fries in the Syracuse area.
If we missed your organization, please send us the details to thewebunit@localsyr.com
American Legion Post 141
109 Fayette Street Manlius
Fridays through Lent
5:00 pm-8:30 pm
Cost is $11:00
Eat in or to go orders
315-692-4426
Cicero American Legion James Harvey Spire Post 787
5575 Legionnaire Drive, Cicero
Fridays Year Round
12:00 pm –8:00 pm
Eat in or take out
315-699-0786
Christ Church
407 E Seneca St Manlius
4:00 pm-7:00 pm Fridays during Lent including Good Friday
Cost is $12
Eat in or take out
Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department
5476 Trenton Road Deerfield, NY
Fridays through 4/17
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Seafood dinners include haddock, shrimp, clams, and scallops.
Eat in or to go
315-733-FISH
Fairmount Fire Department
4611 W Genesee Street Syracuse, NY
Ash Wednesday 2/26 and Fridays through Lent
4:00 pm-7:00 pm or until sold out
fairmountfire@cnymail.com
315-487-5811
Hastings Fire Department
1994 Us Rt. 11 Hastings
Fridays from 2/28 through 4/3
4:30 pm -7:00 pm
Fish, scallop, clam, and chicken nugget dinners
Eat in or take out
315-652-7592
Nedrow Fire Department
6505 S Salina St Nedrow
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm or until sold out
Fridays through 4/10
Eat in or take out
Oswego Elks
132 W. 5th Street Oswego
Fridays through 4/10
Menu and prices here
315-343-1660
oswegoelks271@gmail.com
St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity
406 Court Street Syracuse
Parish Center
Baked Fish Dinners
4:00 pm- 7:00 pm
Fridays through 4/2
St. Rose of Lima School
411 South Main Street North Syracuse
School cafeteria
4:00 pm –6:30 pm
Ash Wednesday and Fridays through 4/10
Large fish dinner $11
315-458-0283 or e-mail strose@syrdio.org.
St. Margaret’s School
201 Roxboro Road Mattydale
Every Friday during lent from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
St. Mary’s
47 Syracuse Street Baldwinsville
Academy Cafeteria
5:00 pm-7:00 pm Fridays through 4/3
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
900 Vine St. Liverpool
4:30 pm- 6:00 pm Fridays through 4/3
Take out available
Adults $12
Seniors $11
6-12 $11
5 and under $5
More info click here
St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament
Blessed Sacrament Cafeteria, 3129 James St. Syracuse
4:30 pm-7:00 pm Ash Wednesday and Fridays through 4/3
Eat in or take out
South Shore Association of Oneida Lake
6690 South Bay Road Cicero
Fridays Noon- 8:00 pm
Eat in or take out
(315) 699-8149
Click here for menu
Valley American Legion Son’s of the American Legion Post 1468
110 Academy St. in Syracuse
Every Friday during through 4/10
4:00 pm until everything is gone
Cost is $12
Find a fish fry near you with this interactive map.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App