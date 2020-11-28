Where can you get a Christmas tree this holiday season?

(WSYR-TV) — Many Christmas tree farms in Central New York are pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic and following the guidelines in order to stay open this holiday season.

If you’re looking for a tree this year, check the map below for local tree farms offering Christmas trees this year.

You may want to call ahead because some Christmas tree farms let you cut down the tree and at other farms they will cut the tree for you.

