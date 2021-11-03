Where in CNY can you get the COVID-19 vaccine for your 5-11 year old?

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection. A new study released Friday, Oct. 29, found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, a CDC advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The FDA already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults.

The CDC recommendation went to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky who gave her approval. In New York State, the health department still has to sign off.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla has been reaching out to local doctors and pharmacies to find out where parents might be able to get their kids vaccinated.

Here are the responses from the pediatricians she spoke with:

Pediatric Associates of Camillus is not booking any appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds to get the covid vaccine. They have no plan either way.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is waiting to hear from the NYS Health Department before making a decision.

Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool is making plans to offer the covid vaccine to this age group and potentially hold clinics.

Here’s how pharmacies are shaking out:

The Westside Family Pharmacy in Syracuse is not planning to offer the covid vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds at this time.

Rite Aid will rollout the child doses and expects to have more details on timing and availability soon.

A Walgreens spokesperson said they do have plans and “approximately 40% of stores that will offer these vaccines are located in areas with a high Social Vulnerability Index score.”

A CVS spokesperson said the company is prepared to expand its vaccine rollout in select locations, and more information will be posted to its website when they have it. Once they have the supply, CVS will begin accepting appointments.

Kinney Drugs is waiting to hear from the state health department before ironing out any plans.

Part of the statement from Kinney Drugs reads:

“Kinney Drugs is proactively working on protocols to ensure a vaccination experience that is as safe, comfortable, and convenient as possible for these young patients and their families. When Kinney Drugs protocols are complete and when appointments are opened, Kinney Drugs will alert the public as quickly and clearly as possible.“

Before the vaccine can be administered to children in New York, the state department of health must also provide official program guidance.