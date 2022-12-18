SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow continues the rest of weekend. See who has the best chance for the most accumulation below.

Sunday Overnight/Monday:

Winds do begin to change Sunday night as a trough of low pressure swings through Central New York. Winds go into the northwest so that brings the lake effect snow south late Sunday night and Monday morning.

It looks like winds may keep the heaviest snow overnight into Monday across Southern Oswego and Northern Oneida Counties. Watch out Oswego, Fulton and Rome, this could pose problems for you during the Monday morning commute. For Syracuse, the lake snow is still to our north through this point.

Outside this area of lake effect, it looks to remain seasonably cool into the start of the week with a few snow showers. There will, however, be a gusty northwesterly breeze to contend with.

Later in the afternoon the lake effect begins to drift farther south and should be close to Syracuse for the evening commute and into the evening. It will be weakening but parts of Northern Cayuga, Onondaga and Madison Counties could end up with a quick 1 to 4 inches by midnight Monday night.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

Lake effect snow is winding down overnight Monday and our weather quiets down for the midweek.

Clouds are rather stubborn Tuesday but outside a few flurries it is a dry day with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 30s across Central New York.

It looks like high pressure briefly tries to build in for Wednesday so that may end up being our best chance for seeing he sun this week.

A potent system heading into the East for Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think it will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.