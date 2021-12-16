Where to find COVID-19 at home test kits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many families across Central New York are taking extra steps to make sure their loved ones stay healthy during the holidays, and pharmacies are making sure they can take those steps.

Many pharmacies in the Syracuse area have at-home COVID-19 test kits available. NewsChannel 9 stopped at Wegmans, Kinney Drugs, Walgreens, and CVS, who have them. We also called the Rite Aide in North Syracuse who said they didn’t have them at the time, but they usually do. Prices vary from $10-$24.

Check with your other local pharmacies to see if they have them.