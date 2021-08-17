Where can you get a COVID test in Syracuse Area?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) As the Delta Variant and infection rate continues to spread across the country, there are still places for you to get a Covid-19 test if you are experiencing symptoms, or are just looking for a peace of mind.

Ten WellNow Urgent Care centers in New York State will temporarily serve as testing-only facilities to meet increased demand for same and next-day PCR testing. Those locally include, Clay, Fairmount,, New Hartford, and Syracuse. All testing centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online; however, walk-ins will also be accepted.

The Syracuse Community Health Center is available for Coronavirus Testing Monday through Friday 9:00am-4:00pm. COVID-19 testing is only available at the 819 S. Salina Street Location.

Onondaga County is offering Asymptomatic Rapid (Antigen) Testing at the Civic Center twice a week. Registration and appointments required.

“There’s ample testing in the community. You know, it’s just folks haven’t been as much. Before Delta, we thought if we were vaccinated, we don’t gotta worry about getting a test. If we get a certain element. Now we just aren’t afforded that luxury. ? If you get even if you’re vaccinated, you have symptoms. You have to get test,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan Mcmahon said.

Check your local pharmacies to see if they are offering Covid-19 tests.

Select Pharmacies offering Covid Tests:

Walmart

Walgreens

Kinney Drugs

CVS

Rite Aid

Doctors office: Call your primary Physician or your Child’s Pediatrician to see if they are offering Covid tests or where they recommend going for a test.

To find a testing site near you, or if you have any additional questions about COVID-19 testing call the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit the NYSDOH website.