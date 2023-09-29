Editor’s Note: Know of another emergency vet service? Reach out to wrocdigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many local animal emergency services are working to come up with more offerings for their patients, those who may need care for their pets after hours may face a longer travel time.

At the end of August, Thrive Pet Care announced Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services, located in Henrietta, will close its doors at the end of November.

For the time being, the animal hospital offers hours seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to their website.

Once the organization closes, where is the closest place to receive emergency care at any hour?

Rochester area urgent cares; animal hospitals:

The Brockport Animal Hospital said amid the closure of VSES, they are going working to offer a 24-hour telehealth service to their clients with VetTriage. The service is a way for pet owners to be able to connect with a licensed veterinarian in a matter of minutes.

Ark Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care, located in Henrietta, offers daily care to help with urgent cases from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays, Ark opens at 9 a.m.

The hospital says while they are not open 24 hours, if a pet is first taken to an emergency hospital, they will accept the pet back at their facility once they are healthy enough to be transported.

On Ridge Road in Webster, Animal Intermediate Care acts an urgent care for pets. They operate Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Auburn:

While Urgent Veterinary Care in Auburn does not offer 24/7 care, officials say they are able to help with unexpected medical situations.

Their staff asks before heading there, to give a call at (315) 515-3074 to assess your pet’s medical condition and see what type of assistance will help them best.

Average travel time from Rochester: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Hours:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., with overnight care available

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buffalo:

24/7 CARE:

In Cheektowaga, the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic is located one mile from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and offers care and treatment for pets who are experiencing emergency symptoms.

Their staff asks anyone heading to the clinic to alert them at (716) 403-4270.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Located in Tonawanda, the Green Acres Veterinary Center is another emergency hospital that provides 24/7 care for animals. No phone call is required prior to arrival.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center offers 24/7 emergency services for cats and dogs. While the medical center does offer care at all times, they do ask incoming patients to call the office prior to arrival. They add that calling ahead at (716) 662-6660 can also help determine whether your pet’s symptoms are deemed an emergency.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Syracuse:

While offering seven-day care, the Veterinary Medical Center of Central New York only offers 24-hour care Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays, the animal hospital is open from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Hours continue on Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The staff at the medical center does request a phone call prior to arrival at (315) 446-7933.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ithaca:

Located on Campus Road, Cornell’s Companion Animal Hospital offers 24/7 emergency services for dogs, cats, exotic, and other domestic animals. If a patient’s family is not entirely certain if they need to make the drive to this facility, the hospital offers VetTriage to provide services via telehealth.

This will help determine if pets require emergency services or can be monitored at home.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 50 minutes

The VCA Colonial Animal Hospital offers extended care hours for pet emergencies. Daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the hospital will assist pets with emergencies. Outside of these hours, patients are referred to the Cornell animal hospital, or Syracuse’s.

Patients are asked to call (607) 257-3650 prior to arrival, during normal business hours.

Average drive time from Rochester: 1 hour and 40 minutes