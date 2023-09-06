GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool nights, orange leaves and changing seasonal menus mean apple-picking season is here. The Capital Region has its own fair share of orchards, but as you look into the North Country and Adirondack Park, there’s even more in store.
Plenty of orchards dot the North Country, and this time of year, there are apples abundant among them. Find out where to go picking this fall:
- Banker Orchards
- 1037 Route 3, Plattsburgh
- Apples, produce, baked goods, painted pumpkins
- Open daily 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Hicks Orchard
- 18 Hicks Road, Granville
- Pick-your-own apples, cider donuts, apple cider and more
- Wood-fired pizza on Saturdays and Sundays; specialty ciders at Slyboro Ciderhouse onsite
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
- Rogers Family Orchard
- 260 County Highway 131, Johnstown
- Apples, cider, corn, and more produce for sale
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
- Rulfs Orchard
- 531 Bear Swamp Road, Peru
- U-pick apples and pumpkins
- Produce and cider for sale; full cafe, ice cream and bakery on premises
- Open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mondays – Saturdays, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays
- Sand Flats Orchard
- 371 Martin Road, Fonda
- U-pick and pre-picked apples plus ice cream, produce and flowers
- Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
- Saratoga Apple
- 1174 Route 29, Schuylerville
- Pick-Your-Own apples daily until early November
- Baked goods, produce, and hard cider also for sale
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily