GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool nights, orange leaves and changing seasonal menus mean apple-picking season is here. The Capital Region has its own fair share of orchards, but as you look into the North Country and Adirondack Park, there’s even more in store.

Plenty of orchards dot the North Country, and this time of year, there are apples abundant among them. Find out where to go picking this fall: