CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wouldn’t be Independence Day without some fireworks to light up the sky, right?
Well, here is a list of all of the places you can enjoy them (select a county)
Cayuga|Cortland|Jefferson|Madison|Oneida|Onondaga|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne
Cayuga County
Auburn
When: July 3 fireworks at dusk.
Where: Emerson Park
Fair Haven
When: Saturday, July 1
Where: Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Little Sodus Bay
Cortland County
Preble
Saturday, July 1 fireworks begin in Dwyer Memorial Park at dusk following the music performances with more info here
Virgil
When: Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Hope Lake Park at Greek Peak
Cincinnatus
When: Sunday, July2, Fireworks at dusk
Where: Fairgrounds
Jefferson County
Alexandria Bay
When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin over Boldt Castle at 9:45 p.m. with more info here
Clayton
When: Monday, July 3. Fireworks at dusk.
Sackets Harbor
When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Southwest Field with more info here
Madison County
Cazenovia
When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin after 9 p.m. in Cazenovia Village with more info here
Oneida County
Remsen
When: Saturday, July 1 fireworks start at dusk in Cookingham Bay with more info here
Vernon
When: Saturday, July 1. Fireworks at dusk at Vernon Downs Racetrack.
Onondaga County
New York State Fairgrounds
What: A three-day event, the Carnival Rides & Treats Independence Day Celebration will be back again for 2023, with 3 firework showings
When: Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2
Where: The Midway at the fairgrounds
How much: Admission is free and parking is free until 6 p.m., $15 after that
B’Ville Blast
What: Live music and fireworks! It will feature Hard Promises, Prime Time Horns, and Mr. Monkey Duo. All ages are welcome.
When: Sunday, July 2, gates open at 4 p.m.
Where: Paper Mill Island
136 Spensieri Ave, Baldwinsville, NY 13027
How much: Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. CLICK HERE for tickets.
NBT Bank Stadium
What: Go watch a game! The Syracuse Mets are playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with fireworks after every game.
When: June 30 – July 3
Fourth of July Celebration in Manlius
What: A Chicken BBQ and food truck line-up in the village.
East Syracuse Community Concert and fireworks
When: 6:16 until 9:15, Saturday, July 9
Where: East Syracuse Elementary School field
Brewerton – Fireworks On The River
When: Monday, July 3. Boat parade at 3 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along the south shoreline of the Oneida River. More info here
Oswego County
Oswego Speedway
When: Saturday, July 1 at the conclusion of the races
Oswego
When: Sunday, July 2 fireworks begin over Oswego River at 9:45 p.m. with more info here
Town of Oswego
When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks set off over Prairie Point Park with more info here
Tompkins County
Groton
When: Friday, June 30 fireworks begin at dusk at Groton Elementary with more info here
Trumansburg
When: Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Taughannock Falls.
Wayne County
Sodus
When: Monday, July 3. Music, food, and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. overlooking Sodus Bay with more info here