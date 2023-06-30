CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wouldn’t be Independence Day without some fireworks to light up the sky, right?

Well, here is a list of all of the places you can enjoy them (select a county)

Cayuga County

Auburn

When: July 3 fireworks at dusk.

Where: Emerson Park

Fair Haven

When: Saturday, July 1

Where: Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Little Sodus Bay

Cortland County

Preble

Saturday, July 1 fireworks begin in Dwyer Memorial Park at dusk following the music performances with more info here

Virgil

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hope Lake Park at Greek Peak

Cincinnatus

When: Sunday, July2, Fireworks at dusk

Where: Fairgrounds

Jefferson County

Alexandria Bay

When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin over Boldt Castle at 9:45 p.m. with more info here

C layton

When: Monday, July 3. Fireworks at dusk.

Sackets Harbor

When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Southwest Field with more info here

Madison County

Cazenovia

When: Tuesday, July 4 fireworks begin after 9 p.m. in Cazenovia Village with more info here

Oneida County

Remsen

When: Saturday, July 1 fireworks start at dusk in Cookingham Bay with more info here

Vernon

When: Saturday, July 1. Fireworks at dusk at Vernon Downs Racetrack.

Onondaga County

New York State Fairgrounds

What: A three-day event, the Carnival Rides & Treats Independence Day Celebration will be back again for 2023, with 3 firework showings

When: Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2

Where: The Midway at the fairgrounds

How much: Admission is free and parking is free until 6 p.m., $15 after that

B’Ville Blast

What: Live music and fireworks! It will feature Hard Promises, Prime Time Horns, and Mr. Monkey Duo. All ages are welcome.

When: Sunday, July 2, gates open at 4 p.m.

Where: Paper Mill Island

136 Spensieri Ave, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

How much: Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. CLICK HERE for tickets.

NBT Bank Stadium

What: Go watch a game! The Syracuse Mets are playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with fireworks after every game.

When: June 30 – July 3

Fourth of July Celebration in Manlius

What: A Chicken BBQ and food truck line-up in the village.

East Syracuse Community Concert and fireworks

When: 6:16 until 9:15, Saturday, July 9

Where: East Syracuse Elementary School field

Brewerton – Fireworks On The River

When: Monday, July 3. Boat parade at 3 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Along the south shoreline of the Oneida River. More info here

Oswego County

Oswego Speedway

When: Saturday, July 1 at the conclusion of the races

Oswego

When: Sunday, July 2 fireworks begin over Oswego River at 9:45 p.m. with more info here

Town of Oswego

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks set off over Prairie Point Park with more info here

Tompkins County

Groton

When: Friday, June 30 fireworks begin at dusk at Groton Elementary with more info here

Trumansburg

When: Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Taughannock Falls.

Wayne County

Sodus

When: Monday, July 3. Music, food, and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. overlooking Sodus Bay with more info here