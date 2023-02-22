SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has escaped the snow and cold, as they have traveled south to take on the Clemson Tigers Wednesday night.

Tip time for the game is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

The station can be found on the following providers:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.