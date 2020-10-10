SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a bye week, the Syracuse Orange are back on the gridiron Saturday as they host Duke.
It will be the Orange’s second game under the new Carrier Dome roof, as they take on the winless Blue Devils.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
Where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Duke:
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.
|Standard Definition Channel
|High Definition Channel
|Spectrum
|53
|321
|Verizon Fios
|76
|576
|DirecTV
|631
|631
Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
- Where to Watch: SU football vs. Duke
- Stimulus checks: Any chance we get a $1,200 payment before the end of the year?
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Sunday, October 10th!
- News on the Go for Saturday, Oct. 10
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App