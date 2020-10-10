Where to Watch: SU football vs. Duke

Sep 26, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Josh Black (85) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a bye week, the Syracuse Orange are back on the gridiron Saturday as they host Duke.

It will be the Orange’s second game under the new Carrier Dome roof, as they take on the winless Blue Devils.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Duke:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Standard Definition Channel High Definition Channel Spectrum 53 321 Verizon Fios 76 576 DirecTV 631 631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.