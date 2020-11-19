Where to watch: SU vs. Lousiville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange (1-7) host the Louisville Cardinals (2-6) on Friday night at the Dome. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The game can be seen on ESPN, which is available on the following channels:
- Spectrum: 24 and 300
- Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570
- DirectTV: 206
- Dish Network: 140
- New Visions: 70 and 757
You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App