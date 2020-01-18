Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Where to watch: Syracuse versus Virginia Tech

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will be on the road Saturday in Blacksburg, VA to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Tip time is Noon Saturday.

The game will be televised on the YES Network:

  • Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321
  • Verizon Fios: Channels  76 and 576
  • New Visions: Channels 76 and 762
  • DirecTV: Channel 631

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected