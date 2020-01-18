Where to watch: Syracuse versus Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will be on the road Saturday in Blacksburg, VA to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Tip time is Noon Saturday.
The game will be televised on the YES Network:
- Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321
- Verizon Fios: Channels 76 and 576
- New Visions: Channels 76 and 762
- DirecTV: Channel 631
You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App