Where to watch: Syracuse versus Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will be on the road Saturday in Blacksburg, VA to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Tip time is Noon Saturday.

The game will be televised on the YES Network:

Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321

Verizon Fios: Channels 76 and 576

New Visions: Channels 76 and 762

DirecTV: Channel 631

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).