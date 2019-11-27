Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State

The Syracuse Orange (4-1, 0-1) play on the road for the first time season. The Orange take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Spectrum: Channels 25 and 301

Verizon FIOS: Channels 74 and 574

New Visions: Channels 74 and 760

Dish: Channel 144

DirecTV: Channel 209

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440) and across New York State on the Syracuse Sports Network with Matt Park and Jim Satalin.