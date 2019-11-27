Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State

Closings
The Syracuse Orange (4-1, 0-1) play on the road for the first time season.  The Orange take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.   The game will be televised on ESPN2.

  • Spectrum: Channels 25 and 301
  • Verizon FIOS: Channels 74 and 574
  • New Visions: Channels 74 and 760
  • Dish: Channel 144
  • DirecTV: Channel 209

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440) and across New York State on the Syracuse Sports Network with Matt Park and Jim Satalin.

