Syracuse vs. Penn State on ESPN2

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, right, yells at an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Virginia won 48-34. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team (4-2,0-1) will take on Penn State (5-1) in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night.

Tip-off for the game is at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

You can watch the game on:

Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301

Verizon Fios: Channels 74 and 574

New Visions: Channels 74 and 760

Dish: Channel 144

DirecTV: Channel 209

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440) and across New York State and the Syracuse Sports Network. Matt Park and Jim Satalin will have the call of the game.