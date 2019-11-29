Syracuse vs. Penn State on ESPN2

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team (4-2,0-1) will take on Penn State (5-1) in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night.
Tip-off for the game is at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
You can watch the game on:
Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301
Verizon Fios: Channels 74 and 574
New Visions: Channels 74 and 760
Dish: Channel 144
DirecTV: Channel 209
You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440) and across New York State and the Syracuse Sports Network. Matt Park and Jim Satalin will have the call of the game.
