Close up of decorated Christmas tree with out of focus restaurant interior room no people

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most people know the reality of getting Christmas off. But unfortunately for others, they have to clock into work like it’s any other normal day.

With it being a holiday, it may be hard for them to grab themselves lunch, or at any point, something to eat.

There are also people who may not be able to have a meal surrounded by friends and family, thus turning to takeout.

So here is a list of all the places that are open on the holiday:

Establishment: Open: Dolce Vita Christmas Eve Tully’ Good Times Christmas Eve Twin Trees Christmas Eve & Christmas Day CoppeTop Tavern Christmas Day Margaritas Mexican Cantina Christmas Eve Delmonico’s Christmas Eve Ichiban Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Empire Buffet Christmas Eve & Christmas Day IHOP Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Christmas Eve Francesca’s Christmas Eve A Mano Kitchen & Bar Christmas Eve Lemon Grass Restaurant Christmas Eve Otro Cinco Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Mother’s Cupboard Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Texas Roadhouse Christmas Day Modern Malt Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Apizza Regionale Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Chef Brian Isbell LLC Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Bonefish Grill Christmas Eve Strada Mia Christmas Eve Spaghetti Warehouse Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Kitty Hoyne’s Irish Pub Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Texas de Brazil Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Eleven Waters Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Saint Urban Wine Bar Christmas Eve Olive Garden Christmas Eve The Cheesecake Factory Christmas Eve The Retreat Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Applebee’s Christmas Day Red Lobster Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Chili’s Grill & Bar Christmas Eve Good Buddy’s Pub Christmas Day Daniella’s Steakhouse Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Sharkey Bar and Grill Christmas Eve

Know of an establishment that will be open, but don’t see it on the list?

