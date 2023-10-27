CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Halloween Weekend is now upon us, and that means it’s time for some candy.

Towns, churches and other organizations will be holding trunk-or-treat events across Central New York where people can get some of their Halloween favorites.

If you want to know which trunk-or-treat is best for you, NewsChannel 9 has made a map of trunk-or-treating happening over the weekend up until Halloween on Tuesday.

Trunk-or-treating in CNY:

Is there a trunk-or-trunk happening that we’re missing? Let us know!

If you know of a trunk-or-treat event happening that we did not include, let us know. Please include the date, time and location of the event.