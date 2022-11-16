FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It can be a miserable time for some when the flakes start flying, but when you cross over into Oswego County neighbors like Heidi Farfaglia aren’t just ready for the snow, they’ve been waiting for it.

“It’s almost like a right of passage every year, you get all that stuff out and you get ready for the new season and it’s just really fun.” Heidi Farfaglia, Fulton resident and snow lover

On the complete opposite end of the meter is Chelsea Mills who’s still in denial of the changing seasons despite living in Central New York her whole life.

“I don’t like it, I’m used to it, but I’d like to get back to summer.” Chelsea Mills, Fulton resident and snow hater

With 6-12 inches of snow expected in the Oswego County area highway departments are getting prepared for the first significant snowfall of the season.

Tim Rice, the Commissioner of Public Works in the City of Oswego said they have enough hands on deck to get the job done, but their biggest concern is the leaves that are still not picked up. The leaves can create blockages in storm drains and cause flooding if they aren’t picked up in time.

“If it {snow} comes tonight, we won’t have the leaves picked up,” Tim Rice, Commissioner of Public Works City of Oswego

Aside from the leaves, Farfaglia is making sure her winter checklist is complete with snowbrushes, new winter wipers, snow tires, and a good car washing but as you may have suspected Mills doesn’t even have a snowbrush!

However, one thing these moms can agree on? How much their kids are ready for the snow!