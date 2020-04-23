Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

While spending time social distancing outside, watch for ticks

Local News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – We might be social distancing this spring, but ticks are not.

Cornell University is warning people to be aware of ticks as they spend time outdoors this season.

A bacterial infection that causes Lyme disease is the most important tickborne human infection in the U.S., with around 200-300,000 reported cases per year, Laura Harrington, Cornell University entomology professor and Director of the CDC Northeast Regional Center for Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases (NEVBD) warns.

Lyme disease is most often carried by the blacklegged or “deer” tick, which is most common in forested areas and shaded trail edges with leaf litter and shrubby plants.

“ For Lyme Disease, time is on your side,” Harrington said. “It usually takes 24-48 hours after the tick has attached and started feeding before it can transmit Lyme bacteria.”

Harrrington says to check yourself periodically for attached ticks even when you are still outside.

“Personal protection measures are important to consider before going outside,” Harrington adds. “You should wear repellent, light-colored clothing and tuck your pantlegs into your socks. You can also treat your clothing with permethrin or purchase permethrin-treated clothing.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected