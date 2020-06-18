White deer tour at former Seneca Army Depot changing due to COVID-19

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bus tours are on hold at Deer Haven Park at the former Seneca Army Depot.

Starting June 27, the park says visitors can see the white deer and bald eagles that inhabit the former military installation from the safety of their own car, truck or SUV.

Park officials say visitors will now be able to drive on local roads and military roads that have not been open to the public in more than 80 years.

According to the news release from the park, visitors will see “… some of the ammunition storage igloos, gunpowder buildings, and rail-car loading platforms used by the US Army to load and offload bombs and ammunition for use overseas during WWII, the first Gulf War and every military confrontation in between. You will see evidence of civilian farm life prior to 1940, and of course, you will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Majestic Seneca white deer and American Bald Eagles that reside at Deer Haven Park!”

The tour costs $25 per car and operates Saturdays between June 27 and Columbus Day weekend between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There is also an app for your iPhone or Android phone that provides a narrative as you drive through the park.

You can find more information on the park’s website. The Seneca Army Depot closed in 2000.

The fencing erected when the facility was created trapped a number of deer on the property, including rare white deer.

Proceeds from the fees will be used to pay for habitat improvements in the park.

