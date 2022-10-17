SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu visited Syracuse Monday to meet with community leaders about the Interstate 81 renovation project.

Landrieu, the former Mayor of New Orleans and Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, was the guest of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Last year, Landrieu was hired by President Joe Biden to coordinate the federal government’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. $2.2 billion will fund the State DOT’s plan to replace the I-81 viaduct with a grid of city streets.

Landrieu told the table of local leaders: “I would encourage you very strongly and very aggressively to become the model for the country. Let Syracuse be the city that shows America how diversity is our greatest strength. It’s our superpower.”

The meeting was not a DOT briefing on design. Instead, it focuses on the project’s impact on people. The goal is to reconnect a divided neighborhood.

Landrieu also re-emphasized the importance of hiring local workers, a priority already established by the State DOT and the Mayor of Syracuse.

Mayor Ben Walsh said, “That’s the challenge that we all agree is probably the most pressing right now. We have programs in place that we’ve put in place over the last few years: Syracuse Builds, Paths Ways to Apprenticeships. The challenge now is how do we scale those up to not only meet the demand of 81 but Micron and everything that comes along with it?”

The State DOT stands by its promise to start construction by the end of the year. The first task is hiring a general contractor to oversee the work.