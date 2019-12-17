White House, opponents blast Rep. Brindisi after decision to vote ‘yes’ on impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Just hours after Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi, of Utica, announced he’s voting in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, a White House spokesperson and his opponents in the 2020 election blasted back.

Early Tuesday morning, Brindisi says he wants to move forward with impeachment after a careful review of all the evidence and not rushing to judgement.

In an interview from Washington, Brindisi tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s not okay for any president, I don’t care if they’re Democrat or Republican, to be talking to foreign leaders and withhold aid or other favors in exchange for an investigation into a political rival back home. That involves our national security and is the utmost importance.”

“When speaking to his constituents, Rep. Anthony Brindisi said he was not interested in impeaching the President, but when it came down to it, he sided with Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler. While President Trump has been laser focused on supporting America’s veterans, growing our economy, and renegotiating our trade agreements, Brindisi has wasted time and taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment hoax that Pelosi and Nadler have been focused on since the day the President took office.” – Steven Groves, White House Deputy Press Secretary:

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who Brindisi beat and is running to get her job back, accuses Brindisi of making a raw political calculation.

In a statement, Tenney writes

“Today is a sad day for our nation. It is the first time in history a President will be impeached without a crime being committed,” Tenney said. “Democrats are stopping at nothing to erase the gains we made last Congress. Thanks to the bipartisan hard work of the last Congress and President Trump, our nation is continuing to benefit economically, internationally and across all sectors, while the partisan democrats are consumed with the impeachment charade”. “Anthony Brindisi promised voters in NY-22 he would work with our President, he promised to work with Republicans, he promised not to be a partisan hack,” Tenney said. “Instead, he has gone to Washington and fallen right in line with the extreme, do-nothing democrats. He votes with the President just 7% of the time- that is less than Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now, he is supporting the impeachment of the President, working with Nancy Pelosi and far left democrats at every turn. Don’t be fooled by his weak and contradictory attempts to explain this vote. Brindisi’s vote is a raw political calculation, it is not thoughtful and bipartisan as he contends.” Claudia Tenney, (R) Candidate for 22nd Congress

Before taking on Brindisi in the general election next November, Tenney is facing Republican Steve Cornwell, of Binghamton, in a primary.

Cornwell blasted both in his statement Tuesday:

“Today’s partisan impeachment inquiry sham proved Anthony Brindisi is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, who, while desperately trying to be re-elected, is actually bought and paid for by Nancy Pelosi. He campaigned as someone who would reach across the aisle to provide solutions for our district, but proved today he is an extremist and Pelosi loyalist. His vote all but guarantees that nothing will get accomplished in Washington for the people of our district. Quite simply, Brindisi put Pelosi party politics over the will of our people.” Cornwell continues, “Claudia Tenney sent Brindisi to D.C. which got us to impeachment. Tenney’s loss is unforgivable and the abuse of power by Congress is unprecedented.” Steve Cornwell, (R) Candidate for 22nd Congress

The House of Representatives is tentatively scheduled to vote on the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday, but a time hasn’t been set.

