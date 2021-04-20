Whitesboro Central School District students have remote learning day after rise in community COVID-19 cases

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at the Whitesboro Central School District had a remote learning day on Tuesday after the district was informed of extensive community exposures to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Oneida County Executive calls the cases the largest and fastest growing cluster of COVID cases the county has seen.

The cluster stems from a dance competition in Syracuse that took place on Saturday.

County Executive Anthony PIcente says the cluster affects children ages six to 16 and more than 300 students in the Whitesboro School District are under quarantine.

Picente says if a business in the county has more than 10 employees, they will set up a vaccination pod there.