ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Whitesboro man is facing child pornography charges.

David M. Beauharnois, 34, of Whitesboro, was arrested on two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, which is a class D felony.

The arrest happened after an investigation into someone at the residence uploaded images of child pronography to the internet.

Beauharnois was sent to the Oneida County Jail to await arraignment.