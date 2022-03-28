(WSYR-TV) — A Whitesboro woman is dead following a crash in Oneida County Sunday afternoon.

It happened along Route 365 in the Town of Trenton at the intersection with Prospect Road.

New York State Police say around 3:17 p.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Shyneisia M. Johnson, 29, was heading south on Prospect Road when she ran a stop sign and a 2019 Ford Fusion struck Johnson’s Camry on the driver side door, and came to rest on a culvert outlet pipe.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Donald Robinson Jr., of Sherrill, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica for evaluation.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.